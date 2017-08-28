The quantum of punishment against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be pronounced, on Monday. The proceedings are likely to begin from 2.30 pm.

Here are the Live updates:

8.48 am IST: Security checks being conducted at Haryana's Panchkula

Security checks conducted in #Haryana's Panchkula, had witnessed 32 deaths in violence after #RamRahimSingh's conviction (early morning pix) pic.twitter.com/emdEVVBoua — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

8.45 am IST: Multi-layer security arrangements are in place. Special arrangments have been made for the media as well. Strict action will be taken against people if they do not respond to the warning. 23 paramilitary forces are in action, Rohtak IG Navdeep Singh to CNN-News18

8.21 am IST: In Haryana, a woman wanting to meet Dera chief at Sunaria jail, was arrested last night

#Haryana: Woman desiring to meet #RamRahimSingh at Sunaria jail, arrested from Sunaria Outer bypass Naka 7 last night, sent to Jhajjar jail pic.twitter.com/UpaIw4nWff — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

8.20 am IST: Security beefed up outside Chandigarh chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's house