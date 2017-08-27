Five Haryana policemen, who were a part of Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Z-plus security, and two other private security guards were arrested for blocking government duty and beating up public servants on Friday.

Nearly 30 people died and over 250 people were injured in the Panchkula violence after the special CBI court convicted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape. He was taken into judicial custody and the quantum of sentence will be announced on Monday, August 28.

Despite tight security arrangements, Panchkula turned into a war zone after the Dera chief was found guilty of rape by the special CBI court.

Meanwhile, in Panipat, the police also arrested eight Dera followers on charges of sedition.

Bid to 'evacuate' Godman

Seven people – five Haryana policemen from his Z-plus security and two of his private security guards were arrested for waging war against the state, according to an Indian Express report.

These five personnel were - head constable (HC) Ajay, constable Ram Singh, Exempted Head Constable (EHS) Vijay Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwan Singh and constable Krishan Kumar.

All of them were produced before the court and remanded in police custody for seven days.

Police said that they were trying to help the godman escape while he was being brought back from the court premises after the verdict was announced. Further reports reveal that they even tried to manhandle the other staff who were on duty.

When that failed, they tried calling someone from outside the court which ultimately began the violence.

Panipat followers held for sedition

The police on Saturday arrested eight followers in Panipat on charges of sedition. These arrested followers also included a girl. During a programme of Dera held on August 20, the same girl used abusive language against the government.

The SHO of city police station, Suresh Saini, told the Tribune, that a case had been registered against the organiser Bobby Jain Insa and six others who were present along with other followers during the programme.