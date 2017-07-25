Ram Nath Kovind took oath as the 14th President of India on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament House in New Delhi.

The former Bihar governor, who was nominated by the NDA government, won the presidential elections after having received over 7 lakh votes and defeated the Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

Kovind, the country's second Dalit president after KR Narayanan, was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar in the presence of outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Kovind then exchanged seats with Mukherjee and was also given a 21-gun salute after which he delivered his address to MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, union ministers, governors, chief ministers, ambassadors and other diplomats, MPs and senior civil and military officers also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Here are all the LIVE updates:

12:51 pm IST:

12:45 pm IST:

12:36 pm IST:

12:34 pm IST: President Kovind escorts former president Pranab Mukherjee to his new residence 10 Rajaji Marg as is the ritual.

12:30 pm IST: The oath-taking ceremony comes to an end. The national anthem is being played now.

12:28 pm IST: Kovind concludes his address. Vice President Ansari is now translating his speech in English.

12:27 pm IST: "The teachers who inspiring youth are nation-builders. Several women who are looking after their families and making their children proud citizens this country are nation-builders," says Kovind.

"It will only be right that India strives for peace and equality in the world... We have achieved a lot by being one nation, But we need to strive for more and for better... We constantly need to think about whether development in the country reaches the person stand last in a line or in the most backward community," Kovind added.

12:25 pm IST: President Kovind changes Twittter handle from @RBhavan14 to @rashtrapatibhvn. Former President Pranab Mukherjee's account is archived.

12:23 pm IST: "We are in the 21st century. We all believe that this century belongs to India. India is full of variety. We are all very different but we are one... The 21st century India will be a country that will combine our earlier values and traditions with modern ideas," Kovind says in his address to MPs at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

He added: "Nation-building cannot be done only through government. The government can only be a guide. National pride is what contributes to nation-building... We are proud of every citizen of India and also of even the smallest of livelihoods."

12:20 pm IST: "I feel privileged to walk on the same path as Dr.Radhakrishnan, Dr. Abdul Kalam and Pranab da," says the new president.

12:19 pm IST: "It was in this central hall that I had discussions with many of you. We've had our agreements and disagreements but we learnt to respect each others' views. This is the beauty of democrac," Kovind says.

12:17 pm IST: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses MPs of both Houses of Parliament in a joint session. He was also given a 21-gun salute.

"I am accepting this position with all humility and I am grateful for this responsibility... I want people to know that I will fulfill my duties towards them," the 14th President of India says in his address.

12:15 pm IST: Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India.

12:14 pm IST: Justice Khehar administers the oath to President-elect Kovind at the Centrall Hall of the Parliament in Delhi.

12:03 pm IST: The national anthem was sung and the oath-taking ceremony has also begun in the Central Hall of Parliament.

12 noon IST: Kovind and Mukherjee reach Parliament. the swearing-in ceremony will begin soon. Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Justice Khehar accompany them to the Central Hall.

11:57 am IST:

11:52 am IST: Kovind and Mukherjee head to Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony.

The roads from Raisina Hill to Parliament have been blocked. The Mercedes carrying Kovind and Mukherjee is accompanied by the mounted bodyguard and is making its way to Rajpath.

11:42 am IST: President Mukherjee gave Kovind a guided tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and also explained to him the changes he brought about at the official residence of the President of India between 2012 and 2017, the Indian Express reported.

11:37 am IST: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm today due to President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's swearing-in ceremony.

11:28 am IST: Kovind arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He meets outgoing President Mukherjee.

11:24 am IST:

11:20 am IST: Citizens can watch the swearing-in ceremony live on Doordarshan, the national broadcaster.

11:19 am IST: After the oath-taking ceremony is over, Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament in a joint session. He will then escort Mukherjee to his new residence — 10 Rajaji Marg.

11:17 am IST: Kovind joins Twitter — @RBhavan14

11:06 am IST: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3 pm today due to President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's swearing-in ceremony.

10:50 am IST: Kovind's family members arrive in Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony.

10:45 am IST: After paying tribute at Rajghat, the President-Elect will head to Rashtrapati Bhavan where he will be received by Mukherjee after which both the leaders will head to Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony.

10:33 am IST: Kovind and his wife pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

10:30 am IST: Kovind leaves for Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi