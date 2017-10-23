The last rites of Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's father Ram Mukerji were performed on Sunday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.

His funeral was attended by many celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Director Ram Mukerji passed away on Sunday morning. He was 84.

"Ram Mukerji, respected film-maker, beloved father and husband, is no more. He passed away on October 22 at 6 am due to natural causes. Close friends and family attended his quiet funeral at 2 pm this afternoon. He will be sorely missed by his wife Krishna Mukerji, daughter Rani Mukerji, son Raja Mukerji and the rest of the family," read an official statement issued by Yash Raj Films on Ram Mukerji's demise.

Shah Rukh Khan could not turn up for the funeral but reportedly met Rani and her family later.

Actress Kajol was apparently not in town and so could not attend the funeral. Many people expressed grief on social media at the death of the film-maker.

Known for making films like Hum Hindustani, Leader and Ek Bar Muskura Do, Ram was one of the most respected film-makers in the industry.

Check out photos of celebs who attended his last rites:

1 / 6









