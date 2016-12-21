Ram Gopal Varma's Vangaveeti, which is scheduled for release on December 23, is set to clash with Saptagiri Express, Okkadochadu and Pittagoda at the box office this weekend.

Vangaveeti is a crime thriller based on the lives of politician Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and his brother Radha Krishna Murthy, and their altercation with communist dominated Vijayawada of 1980s. Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film features newcomers in lead roles. It's a controversial story and good promos have garnered a lot of attention for the movie.

Saptagiri Express is a romantic comedy directed by Arun Pawar and produced by Dr K Ravi Kirane under the banner Sai Celluloid Cinematic Creations. The film is an adaptation of Tamil film Thirudan Police. The movie has been hyped a lot as it marks the debut of comedian Sapthagiri as a hero. Its promos, which show him as a constable, have got good response from audience.

Okkadochadu is the dubbed version of most-hyped Tamil action masala film Kaththi Sandai, which has been written and directed by Suraj and produced by S Nanthagopal. Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing the lead roles in the film, while Jagapati Babu, Vadivelu, Soori, Sampath Raj essay pivotal roles. The movie was initially slated to hit the screens during Sankranti 2017, but its makers advanced its release date to December 23 following the postponement of Christmas release S3 aka Singh 3.

Pittagoda is an entertaining story of love and friendship set at Godavarikhani in Telangana's Peddapalli district. The movie is directed by Anudeep KV, presented by D Suresh Babu and produced by Dinesh Kumar and Ram Mohan P under the banner Sunshine Cinemas. Pranam Kamlakhar has composed the music for the film, while Udhaii handled cinematography. The film is set to hit the screens on December 24 and it has got good hype and promotion.

Vangaveeti, Saptagiri Express, Okkadochadu and Pittagoda belong to different genres and all of them have got good hype and promotions. But among the four, the Ram Gopal Varma-directed film is bigger in terms of hype, publicity and volume of release and it is expected to lead the race at the box office this week.