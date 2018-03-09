Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has teamed up with Ram Gopal Varma for the fourth time, has announced the release date of their upcoming Telugu movie Officer, which will hit screens on May 25.

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter page on March 8 to announce the release date of the movie Officer.

The actor posted three stills of the film and wrote: "Mine and @realmyrasareen 's Guns are loaded for @RGVzoomin 's #Officer to shoot on may 25 th in the theatres "

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma teamed up for the first time for the 1990 Telugu movie Shiva, which became not only a blockbuster success but also a cult classic.

Later, the two joined hands for movies like Antham (1992) and Govinda Govinda (1994), which were also hits at the box office.

After 24 years, Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma are coming back together and the hashtag #NagRGV4 has been generating a lot of positive vibes on social media ever since they announced the movie.

The actor-director duo was to reveal the film's title, first look and motion poster on February 25, but they delayed their plans following the death of yesteryear actress Sridevi.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently busy wrapping up the shooting of the climax of Office in Mumbai.

On March 5, the actor posted still from the film featuring a fight scene and wrote: "The jivdhani maya temple on top of the mountain & us on the 10th floor in Virar -Maharashtra for #Officer #NagRGV4/ summer has arrived!!"

Nagarjuna was recently mobbed by crazy fans while shooting for the climax of Office in Mumbai.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a video and photo featuring the crowd and wrote: "Shooting #Officer in Mumbai Crowd gone berserk to catch a glimpse of @iamnagarjuna Very few Telugus have such kinda craze in #Mumbai."

Model Myra Sareen is making her acting debut with Officer, and she is thrilled to work with Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma.

She tweeted on Friday, "Me proud to be a part of @iamnagarjuna 's and @rgvzoomin 's #Officer"

Myra Sareen has apparently been able to impress Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna with her acting skills in her first film. The director recently took to his Twitter page to laud her performance.

He tweeted: "Hey @realmyrasareen Me and @iamnagarjuna too are very happy about ur intense performance in #Officer ..Can't believe this is ur first film ..WAY TO GO"

Hey @realmyrasareen Me and @iamnagarjuna too are very happy about ur intense performance in #Officer ..Can't believe this is ur first film ..WAY TO GO??? pic.twitter.com/SGxzF9VWMa — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2018