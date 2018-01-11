Ram Gopal Varma, who has been at the loggerheads with Pawan Kalyan, has trolled Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Agnyaathavaasi, which was released on Wednesday, January 10. His words on the Power Star's film have not come as a good sign as the Telugu film is already reeling under negative reviews.

"I never saw a PULI who is so tooth less and so claw less and I am simply stunned at how it's stripes keeps changing and the the most shocking is instead of jumping this PULI just crawls [sic]," Ram Gopal Varma tweeted without mentioning the film's name.

It is a well-known fact that Ram Gopal Varma and Pawan Kalyan do not share a good relationship. The director has often criticised his movies and political moves. It may also be recalled that he had trolled the actor's previous film Katamarayudu after it garnered negative reviews.

"I heard Hollywood's Disney,Fox nd Miramax are desperate to sign him after seeing KR but he only wants to power himself with the Sena of Jana," he had tweeted back then.

However, Ram Gopal Varma had quit Twitter after creating a lot of controversies with his outspoken views last year. But recently returned to the social media site.

"Here's my Jesus like rejuvenated second coming on Twitter ..Wish u all as happy a new year as every other bygone Happy Old Year [sic]," RGV tweeted. What followed next came as a surprise! The filmmaker credited Pawan Kalyan for his comeback to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Agnyaathavaasi has largely garnered negative reviews and the people have heavily come down on director Trivikram Srinivas for failing to come up with a good story.

It is a revenge drama in which Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel are in the female leads.