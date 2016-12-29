Ram Gopal Varma recently watched Aamir Khan's Dangal and the filmmaker cannot stop praising the actor. However, in the process of showering good words for Aamir, RGV criticised the other two big Khans of Bollywood — Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Varma is known for his controversial remarks on Twitter. This time, the Sarkar director dragged Salman and Shah Rukh in the chain of his tweets while praising Aamir.

The director applauded Aamir for daring to look old on screen by gaining weight and even said that he wants to touch Aamir's feet for his sincerity. According to him, Aamir's movies make the world take India seriously while the films of other Khans make India look regressive. Check his tweets here:

"Just saw Dangal n zapped with Aamir's belief in Indian audience's intelligence that they can make such a niche idea into such a massive film"

"Super stars never grew up beyond wanting to look forever young n wanting to show 6 packs even after 50 n then comes fuc**g Aamir in Dangal"

"Want to touch Aamir's feet for his ever growing sincerity which was always there but it impossibly seems to be growing taller and taller"

"Other Khan's presuppose the audience to be dumb which I too think they are but Aamir respects n caters to their intelligence hidden behind"

"Aamir khan's films force the world to take india seriously and the other Khan's films make india look like a Ch**thiya regressive country"

"Which Star of Bollywood since Alam Ara would have taken a decision of putting on weight to look like a father of grown up daughters ?"

"Seeing Dangal I feel all us in entire industry including other khans should learn gymnastic martial arts and kick ourselves on our a**es"

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal has been getting rave reviews from all quarters. Apart from critics and Bollywood celebrities, people around the globe have been liking Dangal, and that is apparent from its excellent box office collection so far.