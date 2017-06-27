Film-maker Ram Gopal Varma is controversy's favourite child and looks like he enjoys being in news for not so appropriate reasons. RGV now made headlines for posting nude photos of models.
Ram Gopal took to Instagram, and shared a number of pictures in which some foreign models are seen posing completely nude. He has been posting such nude photos and pictures at regular intervals.
Although his intention in posting such pictures is not clear, the captions he use suggest Ram Gopal Varma is trying to highlight the beauty associated with a woman. However, his way of expressing the view is like always pretty objectionable.
RGV had received much flak for posting an inappropriate photo of Tennis player Sania Mirza. He had shared the picture to promote his recently released short film "Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai".
He had captioned the photo as, "A girl told someone, MBSLBCI reminded her of, though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself".
Again, Ram Gopal apparently tried to highlight the regressive mindset of the society, it is the choice of his photo that irked many. People had opined that the director could have used a more appropriate photo of the athlete, and some even slammed him asking if he would post such pictures of his daughter.
On the other side, the short film "Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai" shows a young girl trying to convince her parents to become a porn star. Apparently, the film is an attempt to highlight the idea that every girl should have the freedom to choose her future. Nevertheless, showing a girl arguing with her parents to become a porn star did not go down well with most of the viewers.