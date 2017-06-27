Film-maker Ram Gopal Varma is controversy's favourite child and looks like he enjoys being in news for not so appropriate reasons. RGV now made headlines for posting nude photos of models.

Ram Gopal took to Instagram, and shared a number of pictures in which some foreign models are seen posing completely nude. He has been posting such nude photos and pictures at regular intervals.

Although his intention in posting such pictures is not clear, the captions he use suggest Ram Gopal Varma is trying to highlight the beauty associated with a woman. However, his way of expressing the view is like always pretty objectionable.

I deliberately misdescribed in my earlier post as panther and sea and People pounced on me it's cheetah and desert proving the Bruce Lee saying " The majority look only at the finger pointing to the moon and ignore the moon" A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

It's not about the sun but it's about where it shines #MeriBetiSunnyLeoneBannaChaahtiHai A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Is this a Woman in Love or a Ghost biting his Neck? A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on May 31, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

RGV had received much flak for posting an inappropriate photo of Tennis player Sania Mirza. He had shared the picture to promote his recently released short film "Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai".

He had captioned the photo as, "A girl told someone, MBSLBCI reminded her of, though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself".

A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Again, Ram Gopal apparently tried to highlight the regressive mindset of the society, it is the choice of his photo that irked many. People had opined that the director could have used a more appropriate photo of the athlete, and some even slammed him asking if he would post such pictures of his daughter.

On the other side, the short film "Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai" shows a young girl trying to convince her parents to become a porn star. Apparently, the film is an attempt to highlight the idea that every girl should have the freedom to choose her future. Nevertheless, showing a girl arguing with her parents to become a porn star did not go down well with most of the viewers.