Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma created a buzz on Tiger Shroff's birthday when he went on a homophobic rant against the actor on Twitter. Interestingly, RGV has now apologised for referring the Baaghi actor to 'gay,' 'bikini babe' and questioning his 'machoism.'

"@iTIGERSHROFF I apologise if my tweets were offensive .Am great fan of martial arts n since u ar best wanted to see u intense @bindasbhidu," RGV tweeted. It looks like someone has used his trump card. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff will star in RGV's Sarkar 3 and demeaning his son on the social media could make things worse. Do you think Jackie would have pulled his Sarkar 3 card? Is it possible that this made RGV say sorry to Tiger?

Check out RGV's apology tweets here:

@iTIGERSHROFF I apologise if my tweets were offensive .Am great fan of martial arts n since u ar best wanted to see u intense @bindasbhidu — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF Wanna prove by taking sm pics of urs nd shoot jst 1 fight scene with u and if I fail,u can use ur kicks on me @bindasbhidu — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2017

Well, whatever is the case, fans will be happy to learn that RGV, who is known as a renowned filmmaker in the industry, understood that he was wrong. The funny part was the Sarkar 3 director claimed that he was a big Jackie Shroff fan while humiliating his son on Twitter.

"Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him," RGV tweeted on March 2. "@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this," he further posted.

He went on a rant saying to Tiger that "don't ever pose in a Urmilaish way." This is not the first time the filmmaker has taken a dig at star kids by comparing them with their fathers. He has earlier gone on a Twitter rant targeting South star Dulquer Salmaan and his father Mammootty.