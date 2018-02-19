Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is apparently upset with false reports about his non-participation in the production of God, Sex and Truth (GST), starring Mia Malkova, and has blasted certain sections of the media for spreading such news.

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (HCCS) police grilled Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday after they received a complaint from women's rights activists stating that his short film God, Sex and Truth portrayed women as sex objects.

During his three-hour-long interrogation, the filmmaker reportedly claimed that the film was shot in the US and Poland and that he was not present at the shooting location, as he directed it online.

But some sections of the media reported that Ram Gopal Varma had denied directing God, Sex and Truth altogether. The director, who was in Mumbai on Sunday night, was disappointed with these reports. He took to his Twitter page to blast them. Pointing to a couple of news outlets, he asked how he can deny directing GST when his name is mentioned in its credits.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Just Chilling and enjoying on top of a 27th floor terrace in Mumbai laughingly watching the nuesencically non sensical reports of Tv 9 Tv 9 should be actually renamed as #Tv9CircusJokers."

Ram Gopal Varma went on to add: "For all those false news circulating that I have denied making #GodSexTruth,its only a production and technical process that I was detailing ..How can I deny when I am credited in the film?"

The police have meanwhile seized his phone and laptop after interrogating him. They have reportedly asked the filmmaker to produce evidence that he was not present on location during the shooting of God, Sex and Truth.

They have also asked him to appear before them on February 23 for further questioning.