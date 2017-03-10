Ram Gopal Varma has finally admitted that his tweet on International Women's Day was insensitive. The filmmaker, who is fondly known as RGV, has offered an apology for the same.

While the whole world wished women on March 8, Ram Gopal Varma irked women with a demeaning comment on his Twitter account. The director tweeted: "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives." Netizens lashed out at him and even trolling him on social media for making such crude comments. Many even demanded an apology from his insensitive tweet.

But Ram Gopal Varma not only defended his act but also went on a rant against a few people, who condemned his Twitter post. An activist named Vishaka Mhambre filed a complaint against him in Goa, after which he tweeted that he was filing a counter case against the activist. However, on Thursday, he admitted his that it was insensitive of him to make such comments and apologised to the people, who were offended by his comment.

He tweeted: "Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women's day. My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands."

Ram Gopal Varma is known for posting irresponsible and controversial comments on Twitter. He has also admitted in the past that these controversial comments garner him attention and publicity. However, he has never apologised before and hence his reaction came as a surprise to many on Thursday evening.