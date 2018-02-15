Yentha Sakkagunnaave, the first song from mega power star Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has got a bigger response than Lover Also Fighter, the second song from stylish star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya.

The makers of Rangasthalam released the lyrical video of its much-awaited first single Yentha Sakkagunnaave on the YouTube Channel on February 13. The producers of Naa Peru Surya released the lyrical video of its second song Lover Also Fighter on the same day, but a couple of hours later. Both the songs were released as Valentine's Day treats for the fans of the mega family.

The popularity of Allu Arjun has grown multifold with back-to-back hits S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu and DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, while Ram Charan has been struggling to churn out big hits in recent years.

Sainika, the first song from Naa Peru Surya, has gone to become a big hit by getting over 5 million views. The second song of the movie was expected to get the same kind of response. The people in the industry knew that the first song from Rangasthalam would get a good response, but none expected a huge response for it.

Yentha Sakkagunnaave registered 4,256,617 views in less than two days and is looking good to beat the record of Sainika. On the other hand, the song Lover Also Fighter has also got a good response, but it is not up to expectations.

The lyrical video of this track has got 1,562,345 views. The response is not even half of what Yentha Sakkagunnaave has got.

However, the teasers of both Rangasthalam and Naa Peru Surya have received a superb response on YouTube. Allu Arjun released the first look of his film on his official YouTube channel and it has registered 14,038,509 views. On the other hand, Mythri Movie Makers released the teaser of Ram Charan's movie on its YouTube channel on January 24 and it has got 11,559,202 views so far.