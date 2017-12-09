The first look from Ram Charan's Rangasthalam 1985 has been launched on Saturday, December 9, at 9 am. The poster from the Telugu film was unveiled directly online.

The original plan to release the first look poster was on Friday, but it was postponed for some reasons. Prior to the first look release, the makers had released a poster of the film in which the caricature of Ram Charan was seen carrying a stick, which had two pots dangling on each side.

Ram Charan has a simple look in the poster. He appears in lungi and banian-clad avatar. He will be seen sporting a beard in the dancing pose.

Rangasthalam 1985 is presented by Surekha Konidela and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Samantha is playing the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapati Babu, and Rambha appear in important roles. Pooja Hegde will be doing a special number for the Telugu flick, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music, R Rathnavelu's cinematography and Navin Nooli's editing.

Rangasthalam 1985 unites Sukumar with Ram Charan for the third time after Yevadu and Toofan.

The movie had hit the floors in May and has been shot in a brisk pace. The major part of the shooting has been completed. Going by the reports, the talkie portions are more are less completed with only four songs remaining to be shot.

The filming will be wrapped up in December and the post-production will commence later. The Sukumar-directorial will hit the screens on 30 March.