The song teaser from Ram Charan's upcoming movie Rangasthalam was released Tuesday, March 20. The 37-second clip is high on energy.

Ram Charan released the teaser by posting it on his Facebook account. He said Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana is his best introduction song to date. "This is my favourite amongst all my intro songs thus far.... hope it makes u wanna dance!!! #DunguruDunguruDunguru #Rangasthalam. [sic]"

Ram Charan's dance to the well-composed tune will instantly strike a chord with the viewers.

It is a fast-paced track composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Chandrabose has penned the lyrics.

The trailer was launched recently and met with a stupendous response. As per the video, Rangasthalam deals with the story of a deaf mechanic Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) and his friend Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty). The two are fighting against the power-hungry village head (Jagapathi Babu), who has been the village president for 30 years and exploited the people.

Rangasthalam is a revenge drama set in the 1980s. The film unites Sukumar with Ram Charan for the first time. Samantha is playing the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapati Babu, and Rambha appear in important roles.

Pooja Hegde has done a special number in the flick, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music, R Rathnavelu's cinematography and Navin Nooli's editing.