The first look of Ram Charan and Sukumar's much-awaited movie Rangasthalam 1985, which was to be released on Friday morning, has been delayed by a day due to some unknown reasons.

Earlier this year, the makers of Rangasthalam 1985 had released a poster featuring the caricature of Ram Charan carrying a stick, which has two pots dangling on each side. This picture had created a lot of curiosity about the role and look of Ram Charan among the film-goers, who have been desperately waiting to see to the first look of the movie for a long time.

Earlier this week, the makers had announced that the first look of Rangasthalam 1985 would be unleashed on the internet on Friday evening. Idlebrain Jeevi‏, an observer of the Telugu film industry, tweeted on Dec 6: "The much-awaited first look poster of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's #Rangasthalam will be out on December 8th at 5.30 pm. #RangasthalamFirstLook."

The much-awaited first look poster of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's #Rangasthalam will be out on December 8th at 5.30 pm. #RangasthalamFirstLook pic.twitter.com/ciFeFYwiGM — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 6, 2017

Now, Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing Rangasthalam, has confirmed that the release of its first look has been postponed by a day, but did not reveal the reason for the delay. It will be out on Saturday. The producers tweeted: "The wait will be a bit longer. #RangasthalamFirstLook will be released at 9 AM on 9th Dec."

The wait will be a bit longer. #RangasthalamFirstLook will be released at 9 AM on 9th Dec. pic.twitter.com/wlYkXWNzw2 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 7, 2017

Rangasthalam 1985 is a period drama set in the countryside. Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie features Ram Charan as a villager. Samantha Akkineni is playing his love interest in action thriller story. Pooja Hegde is seen in a special song, while Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Gauthami and Anasuya Bharadwaj essay the important roles.

On December 1, music director SS Thaman posted on the location picture, which has further increased the expectations of the film. He also tweeted: "I have recently visited the sets of #Rangasthalam its a sure shot film from team #sukumar heard Devi has done some kickass music for it @RathnaveluDop on top form. This film will be a very truest attempt our mega power star #rct ♥️"