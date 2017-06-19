Actor Ram Charan is said to have suffered injuries while he was shooting for his upcoming movie Rangasthalam 1985. Another buzz is that Chiranjeevi is not happy with the title of this film.

Written by Sukumar, Rangasthalam 1985 is a period drama set in a village. Ram Charan, who has played a suave city guy in most of his films, has opted for a complete makeover and will be seen as a village lad for the first time in his career. The first look of the film has generated a lot of curiosity.

Rangasthalam 1985 is scheduled to be released as Sankranti treat next year and the film unit is making sure to its production is wrapped up on time. The shoot is currently going on in remote areas of Godavari district. Ram Charan is braving tough conditions and shooting longer hours for the rural-based romantic drama, says a source.

"It has been the toughest schedule to shoot actually! The call times are all before sunrise and we are wrapping up only post sunset. So it's long days. The other day we were shooting a key sequence in the bushes and though Charan was bruised, he was the least complaining person. Instead, he called the ongoing schedule as the most satisfactory one," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

The source also says that this schedule of Rangasthalam 1985 will be completed in June and the team will come back to Hyderabad. The shoot will go on till the month end. Then, it will shift soon to grand sets that are being erected in Hyderabad. Art director Rama Krishna is currently taking care of the set works in the city," the source added.

The makers of Rangasthalam 1985 announced its title without consulting Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi who was on a family trip to China at the moment. On his return, the megastar was said to have expressed his displeasure over it. He thinks that many audiences, especially young ones, would not understand the meaning of Rangasthalam. There are chances that the makers might change the title.

Rangasthalam 1985 is presented by Surekha Konidela and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Samantha is playing the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapati Babu, and Rambha appear in important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and R Rathnavelu is cranking the camera for this flick.