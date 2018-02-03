SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series was about sibling rivalry and the battle revolved around good versus evil. In his next film, the director is rumoured to have created two characters, which posses both the qualities.

According to reports, SS Rajamouli's next movie is about boxing and Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR will be playing boxers in the multilingual movie. They are pitched against each other in the flick and will be fighting to become the king of the ring.

Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR have already started preparations for their roles. On the other side, a massive set is being erected, next to the Baahubali sets. The major part of the movie will be shot on the sets of the ultra-tech city.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will be launched later this year. As far as the cast is concerned, the actors from Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi will be roped in as SS Rajamouli aims to make it a pan-India film like his Baahubali series.

SS Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad has written the story for the film which will be produced by DVV Danayya with a budget of Rs 150 crore.

SS Rajamouli is back after the huge success of the Baahubali series which had Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads with Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj enacting pivotal characters.

The movie has redefined the market for South Indian movies by grossing over Rs 2,300 crore from the two-part series.