Actor-turned-producer Ram Charan has announced his next project, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will be launched in the summer of 2018, he has revealed.

Ram Charan and Koratala Siva's movie will be jointly produced by Konidela Pro Company‏ and Matinee Entertainments. The actor took to the official Twitter handle of his production house to make an official announcement about the film. He tweeted: "Here you go guys! Bankrolling #RCKoratalaFilm along with Matinee entertainments. Begins Summer 2018."

Initially, Ram Charan was supposed to team up with Koratala Siva for another film, which has apparently been shelved, say sources from the Telugu film industry. Jalapathy Gudelli, a Telugu film journalist, tweeted: "Ram Charan & Koratala Siva film is announced. 2nd time that Charan is teaming up with Koratala. Their 1st was scrapped after the launch."

After the release of Janatha Garage, it was rumoured that Koratala Siva would work with Mahesh Babu and Junior NTR in two different projects. With the announcement of this project, those films are likely to be delayed. Jalapathy Gudelli tweeted: "As per Press Release, Ram Charan and Koratala's film will be launched in summer 2018. So, NTR has only Trivikram film to do now?"

However, Koratala Siva has delivered back-to-back hits with Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage. On other hand, Ram Charan is struggling to churn out a big hit, with his recent films turning average grossers at the box office. The actor's collaboration with Siva has thrilled the mega family's fans, who say that the duo's movie will surely be a blockbuster success around the world.