The preparations for AR Murugadoss' next movie with Vijay are happening without much hype. From the technical team to the availability of dates of technicians, the director is carefully planning to select the right people for the project, which will be his third flick with Ilayathalapathy after blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi.

The latest update about the movie is that the hunt for the heroine is on and the makers are considering a couple of big actresses. As always, the rumour mills say that top names of Bollywood will be approached. However, some authentic reports say that Rakul Preet Singh, one of the leading actress in south Indian films, is a prime contender to bag the project.

It has to be noted that Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead in AR Murugadoss' current movie Spyder starring Mahesh Babu. The good working relationship AR has with her is believed to be the reason for him to consider her for his next.

The Vijay and AR Murugdoss' film will be bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin on the banner of Red Giant Movies.

Vijay's next movie

Currently, Ilayathalapathy is working on his next project Mersal, written and directed by Atlee Kumar. This movie is their second collaboration after the hit flick, Theri. Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are romancing the actor, who appears in three different roles in the movie that will hit the screens in October.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is fully occupied with Spyder. The spy-thriller will release in September.