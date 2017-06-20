Rakul Preet Singh, who is one of the most sought after actress down south, is now gearing up to romance Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in director Neeraj Pandey's next Hindi movie Aiyaari.

Rakul Preet Singh, who was born in a Punjabi family in New Delhi, made her acting debut with Kannada film Gilli in 2009 and later forayed into Bollywood through Yaariyan in 2014. She wanted to do more Hindi films, but southern offers kept her busy for the next three years. Now, she is returning to Bollywood with Aiyaari.

This south actress has been roped in to play the love interest of Sidharth Malhotra and she will be joining the team for this shoot. "Rakul Preet plays an IT professional, who is Sidharth's love interest in the film, which is based on real-life events while Sidharth plays an Indian Army officer. After a brief break following the Jammu and Kashmir schedule, the team will resume filming in Delhi," said a source associated with the film.

Neeraj Pandey, who is known for his films like Baby, A Wednesday, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is directing Aiyaari, which is a crime drama. The movie is based on a real-life incident revolving around two strong-minded Army officers having contrary yet right views in their own ways. Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee are playing the Army officers in this flick.

Neeraj Pandey, who is also co-producing Ayaari with Shital Bhatia, recently wrapped up the shoot in Jammu and Kashmir and is now heading to Delhi for continuing their shoot. After the Delhi schedule, some parts of the movie will be shot in Mumbai, London and Oman. The director released the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee on June 15 and tweeted: "Brothers in arms. From the sets of #Aiyaary."