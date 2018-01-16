Rakul Preet Singh, who had made her debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan, seems to have taken a cue from contemporaries like Kajal Aggarwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Shruti Haasan: She is now looking for good opportunities to work in Hindi flicks.

After taking up Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, 27-year-old has signed on the dotted line for another B-town project.

Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has been signed to play the female lead in Ajay Devgn's next movie. She will be seen playing a lively urban-centric role. Producer and writer Luv Ranjan has told The Times of India that they feel she fits the bill, while mentioning her natural persona and energy levels for bringing her on board for the project.

Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh's earlier Bollywood film Yaariyan was produced by Bhushan Kumar, who is now funding her latest untitled flick.

"Rakul made her debut with our earlier production, Yaariyan. She is a great performer and her strong foothold in the south films made her our perfect choice. We also enjoy a great association with Luv and Ajay, and are delighted to take these relationships forward," the daily quoted him as saying.

It has to be noted that Tabu is also part of the rom-com, which will hit the screens for Dusshera on October 19.

Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, the actress, who had delivered a hit recently in the form of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has a handful of interesting films, including Suriya's 36th movie and Mahesh Babu's landmark 25th film.