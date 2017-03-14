Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party is set to complete 75 days in theatres on Tuesday (March 14). The Kannada movie is also about to become the third highest-grossing movie after Mungaaru Male and Mr and Mrs Ramachari in Sandalwood.

Kirik Party hit the screens on December 31 last year when the filmmakers across the nation were hesitant about releasing movies due to the demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes. The makers of Rakshit Shetty's film, however, went ahead to release the flick and it turned out to be a good decision in the end.

The Kannada movie has minted over Rs 45 crore and nearing the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. The net collection of the Kannada flick is easily above Rs 25 crore. The highlight of its success is that Kirik Party has done exceedingly well in the US where the gross collection is about Rs 1.90 crore, which is a big number for Sandalwood outside the country.

"We are thrilled at the way the audience, cutting across all the barriers, have received our Kirik Party. I feel our hard work has paid off. It's my maiden production which makes it more special for me," Rakshit, who returned from his US trip recently, told International Business Times, India.

On asking whether he was confident of Kirik Party's success before its release, Rakshit said: "I was little nervous initially, but was somewhere down the heart I was confident on the subject."

The Rishab Shetty-directorial has Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Aravind Iyer and others in the cast.

Rakshit will next collaborate with Sachin, who worked as an editor with the former in Kirik Party besides Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Their film is titled Avane Srimannarayana, which has Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead.