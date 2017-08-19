The audience, who have not seen Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party yet, will have an opportunity to watch the Rakshit Shetty's film in their living rooms. Well, the stage is set for its first TV premiere on Colors Kannada.

Kirik Party will be telecast first on 8 pm on Colors Kannada on Saturday, 19 August and it will have a repeat airing a day later at 4 pm. The channel is aiming to ensure to reach the wide audience by airing back-to-back.

Kirik Party is one of the biggest hits of Sandalwood in the recent years. It has won all the major awards that include Filmfare and Karnataka State Film Awards in 2017.

The movie tells the story of a man's friendship, love life and adventures during his four years in an engineering college. The well-written story, B Ajaneesh Loknath's music and Karam Chawla's cinematography were the plus points in the film along with Rakshit and Rashmika Mandanna's performances.

The story has been penned by Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Abhijith Mahesh, Dhananjay Ranjan, Kiranraj K and Chandrajith PB under the pen name of Seven Odds.

While Rakshit Shetty has produced the movie, Rishab Shetty has directed the flick. The film, which is made with the budget of about Rs 4 crore, grossed over Rs 50 crore.

Kirik Party will remain a special movie for Rakshit Shetty as he found his love in the form of Rashmika Mandanna. They got engaged in July and will tie the knot after two years.