Rakshit Shetty will get engaged to Rashmika Mandanna on Monday, 3 July. The engagement ceremony of the celebrity couple is organised at Coorg which will be attended by some of the leading names from Kannada film industry.

Rakshit Shetty has invited almost all the stars of Sandalwood. Kiccha Sudeep, Yash, Upendra, Jaggesh and many others are likely to grace the engagement ceremony. The couple's relatives and friends will be also part of the engagement.

Rakshit Shetty met Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Kirik Party. Their friendship gradually turned into love and their relationship has been happily approved by their parents.

Rashmika Mandanna's family has made all the arrangement for the D-day. Rakshit Shetty's family has landed in Coorg on Sunday itself.

After playing hide-and-seek game about their relationship for some time, the first hint was given by Rakshit Shetty on their affair Weekend with Ramesh 3. Later, on the actor''s birthday, it was formally revealed that they were in a relationship.

However, the couple has no plans to tie the knot in the near future. Their first priority is career and they are likely to get hitched after two years.