Indians across the world are celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival that rejoices the bond between a brother and a sister, on Monday, August 7. Just like any other brother-sister duo, television celebrities are also gearing up for the special day.

Talking about their plans and the importance the festival holds in their lives, many TV celebrities opened up with India Today.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2017: Top 10 Hindi songs to download on Rakhi [VIDEOS]

Popular TV actor Suyyash Rai revealed that on Raksha Bandhan he makes sure to spend good time with his sister and family. "My sister is very special to me. She is my life line. We do'nt need a specific day to celebrate but we enjoy every day and occasion together. For Rakhi we surprise each other and spend some good time with each other. Rakhi for me is family time," the actor said.

Darkness and then LIGHT AND ONLY LIGHT ? #lifesgood #gratitude Outfit by : @mr.special.6548 A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Suyyash is currently seen in Sony TV's controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki.

Aneri Vajani, who plays a key role in popular show Beyhadh, said: "My brother has shifted to Delhi recently. So he is coming home for Rakhi celebrations. We are going to enjoy the occasion with cousins."

And one day she discovered that she was fierce, and strong and full of fire, and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears #fearless A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Tejasswi Prakash, who essays the lead role in Pehredaar Piya Ki, said that Raksha Bandhan holds great importance to her. It has become a tradition for her and brother that every year they spend the special day together – from eating, shopping and making good memories.

Manu Punjabi of Bigg Boss 10 fame said: "For the occasion of Rakhi I'm visiting my sister's place and spending good time with her. She owns a very big place in my heart. Before I ask something for myself from God I always pray to keep her happy, blessed and fulfilled."