Indians across the world are celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival that rejoices the bond between a brother and a sister, on Monday, August 7. Just like any other brother-sister duo, television celebrities are also gearing up for the special day.
Talking about their plans and the importance the festival holds in their lives, many TV celebrities opened up with India Today.
Popular TV actor Suyyash Rai revealed that on Raksha Bandhan he makes sure to spend good time with his sister and family. "My sister is very special to me. She is my life line. We do'nt need a specific day to celebrate but we enjoy every day and occasion together. For Rakhi we surprise each other and spend some good time with each other. Rakhi for me is family time," the actor said.
Suyyash is currently seen in Sony TV's controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki.
Happiest Birthday My 1st Child! Im So Blessed to b Having A Brother like you! Thankyou for Being you! For never judging me nd letting me b the way im! If Dadu Was my Life u nd Dad are my HeartBeat! I miss you every single day ! But i think u going Away has made our Relationship Stronger! Also ur Priceless Reaction wen i came to surprise you was outta This world! U mean eveythin to me! Dont want yo to Grow up hehe! Iloveyou my Baby! Stay blessed! I shall see you super soon
Aneri Vajani, who plays a key role in popular show Beyhadh, said: "My brother has shifted to Delhi recently. So he is coming home for Rakhi celebrations. We are going to enjoy the occasion with cousins."
Tejasswi Prakash, who essays the lead role in Pehredaar Piya Ki, said that Raksha Bandhan holds great importance to her. It has become a tradition for her and brother that every year they spend the special day together – from eating, shopping and making good memories.
Manu Punjabi of Bigg Boss 10 fame said: "For the occasion of Rakhi I'm visiting my sister's place and spending good time with her. She owns a very big place in my heart. Before I ask something for myself from God I always pray to keep her happy, blessed and fulfilled."
.@_ravidubey has a fun message to all celebrating #RakshaBandhan! Check out what he has to say! #KKK8 pic.twitter.com/niAUbaeFs2— COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2017