India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who seems to have received a fresh dose of life after Ravi Shastri came at helm as the coach of Team India, is missing his sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this Monday August 7.

The Indian cricket talisman is currently in Colombo for the long series against Sri Lanka. He guided his men to two successive wins in the Test matches and also in the process, winning the three-match Test series.

Kohli took to Instagram and Twitter to share heart-warming photos of him along with sister Bhavna on Monday.

A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today.?#Rakhi #Rakshabandhan #Family pic.twitter.com/wGX9eRPZIv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2017

He captioned: "A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today."

Quick facts about Virat's sister:

Bhavna Kohli is Virat's elder sister and is the only other sibling of the cricketer, apart from his brother Vikas Kohli.

Bhavna is married to Sanjay Dhingra.

Check out their rare photos

So when is Virat getting his 2017 rakhi from Bhavna?

The India cricket team have one more Test match to play as well as five ODIs and a one-off T20I, before returning. So that means they can only be expected to reunite with their families somewhere late in the second week of September.

Meanwhile, other cricketers too have heartily posted moments from Raksha Bandhan 2017

Virender Sehwag with sister Anju Meherwal

Sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. Happy #RakshaBandhan to all.My sister's Anju ji & Manju ji & me half Ganju ji :) pic.twitter.com/Z8Edz84Y9Q — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2017

Harbhajan Singh with an important message

It is a day when sisters tie 'rakhis' as a token of their love around their brothers' wrists. Here's wishing everyone happy #RakshaBandhan! pic.twitter.com/8OQC8dwKUV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 7, 2017

Ajinkya Rahane gets nostalgic with sister Apurva