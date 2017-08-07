Bollywood stars have taken time out of their busy schedule to wish siblings the best on Raksha Bandhan. Be it taking selfies or warm exchange of greetings, several B-town celebs wore their hearts on sleeves and spread good cheer.

While Abhishek Bachchan shared a childhood photo with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Parineeti shared a personal post for her two brothers.

The Ishaqzaade star shared a photo with her brothers and wrote a long post that read: "Dear Sahaj and Shivang, I don't know when the both of you grew up. Weren't you tiny babies in my arms just yesterday? I don't know when it changed from me taking care of you to you taking care of me. I don't know when you became my friends. I will never know, and I don't need to.

"I just know one thing - that my life is nothing without both of you. I thank god everyday that he gave me 2 perfect, kind gentlemen as brothers, who will never break my heart. I am amazed at how you live your lives and you inspire me to better mine. There will come a day when I get married and have kids of my own with another man, but you will always be my first loves ❤️ Happy Rakhi Harami's !! Now send me gifts," she added.

Also, Shraddha Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Genelia Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar celebrated Raksha Bandhan by posting messages, pictures and videos with their siblings.

Here are the celebs' wishes:

