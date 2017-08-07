Bollywood stars have taken time out of their busy schedule to wish siblings the best on Raksha Bandhan. Be it taking selfies or warm exchange of greetings, several B-town celebs wore their hearts on sleeves and spread good cheer.
While Abhishek Bachchan shared a childhood photo with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Parineeti shared a personal post for her two brothers.
The Ishaqzaade star shared a photo with her brothers and wrote a long post that read: "Dear Sahaj and Shivang, I don't know when the both of you grew up. Weren't you tiny babies in my arms just yesterday? I don't know when it changed from me taking care of you to you taking care of me. I don't know when you became my friends. I will never know, and I don't need to.
"I just know one thing - that my life is nothing without both of you. I thank god everyday that he gave me 2 perfect, kind gentlemen as brothers, who will never break my heart. I am amazed at how you live your lives and you inspire me to better mine. There will come a day when I get married and have kids of my own with another man, but you will always be my first loves ❤️ Happy Rakhi Harami's !! Now send me gifts," she added.
Also, Shraddha Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Genelia Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar celebrated Raksha Bandhan by posting messages, pictures and videos with their siblings.
Here are the celebs' wishes:
????????????????????????may all brothers love and protect their sisters always .. Happy Rakshabandhan .!!! pic.twitter.com/2Xw8QH1YW7— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) August 7, 2017
If you ever wanted to know how a princess is treated,u should have had a brother like mine@Nigel__DSouza #mylifesupport #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/E2k5mihEEu— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 7, 2017
I'm pretty sure she still thinks I'm that same size and age.... But am also sure that she will always be there for me, as I will for her. #happyrakhi Shwetdi. Love you. P.S. I have 3 other sisters who do the same, but they will kill me if I post childhood photos of them. Actually, now that I think of it my sister is going to have the same reaction!! Remember girls it's RAKSHAbandhan.
#DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/ikcg78sKHF— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 6, 2017