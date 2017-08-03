State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched a special 'Rakhi pe Saugat' tariff plan with lucrative data and calling offers ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The new 'Rakhi pe Saugat' pre-paid pack costs Rs 74 and offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day and unlimited local and STD calls via net. Subscribers will also get 74 minutes off-net talktime. It comes with five days validity.

Interested customers can go nearest BSNL currency recharge booth and get the new data pack. It will be available starting August 3 and will conclude on August 12. The company has also increased data benefits and also talk time in current tariff plans of Rs 189, Rs 289, and Rs 389.

"Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities," RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a statement.

Lately, the competition between incumbent telecom players such as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL and the new entrant Reliance Jio has led to a huge price war. In their bid to mitigate mass migration and outrank the rivals, they are risking low returns by launching low-tariff plans with lucrative data benefits.

Jio Phone effect: Idea mulls launching own mobile brand

Now that Reliance Jio Phone (Rs 1,500) is slated to hit stores in September, established players have begun talks with mobile-makers for joint ventures and also some are merging to consolidate their market share.

For instance, British major Vodafone and Aditya Birla-owned Idea are officially in the final stages of merger and they have also initiated talks with OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to build their own-branded mobile handset, but with slightly expensive price-tag of around Rs 2,500.

"We are looking at how much features can be brought down, how much bill of material can be brought down (to reduce prices) and test consumer response in each of these," Himanshu Kapania, the managing director of Idea Cellular Limited, had said in a statement last month.

Unlike Jio Phone, which offers very limited features, Idea-Vodafone will offer the freedom of choice to the customers.

People will be able to select their operator of his/her choice and also access popular applications like Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, among many more apps.

