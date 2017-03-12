Rakhi Sawant has been in news these days for a leaked MMS video in which she is seen changing clothes. While the shocking video went viral, Rakhi has now responded to the controversy.

Although it appears that it is none other than Rakhi in the video, she claims that it maybe her duplicate. "Yes, I saw the video and I am very upset. I have worked in the film industry for 11 years and have not experienced anything like this. I don't know who it is, looks like me, maybe she is my duplicate. But it is not me. I am obviously worried about it, but I am a strong woman. I have always risen from my troubles and I am sure I will this time too," Rakhi told Pinkvilla.

However she again seems to be confused and hinted that the semi-nude girl in the video is in fact she. "Sometimes I think maybe, it is me. Well, I don't know what to think. However, I want to put it behind me," she added.

Nevertheless, the video that is being circulated as "leaked MMS video of Rakhi Sawant" has already created quite a stir on the internet. While people appear to be certain that it is Rakhi herself in the video, they are also saying that it is another publicity stunt by the controversial lady.

Rakhi has always been controversy's favourite child. A few years back, she was in news after singer Mika Singh had kissed her at a party. Also, her "Modi-dress" had grabbed many eyeballs and she was criticised for wearing that as well. She is also known for making weird comments.