A Ludhiana court has granted bail to actress Rakhi Sawant in a case where she made objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki. Interestingly, Rakhi, who is known for her bold dressing and comments, wore a burqa during the court appearance.

Punjab police arrest Rakhi Sawant for comparing Mika Singh with Valmiki; actress later apologises [VIDEOS]

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Rakhi last month. She finally surrendered before the court on Thursday, a day ahead of the July 7 hearing in the case.

According to the Times of India, sources from the court said that the actress had submitted an "unconditional apology" to the Valmiki community for the objectionable remarks. The community had filed a complaint with Punjab Police in Ludhiana after she had made the remarks against the sage on a TV show last year.

The community considers itself to have descended from the sage and claimed their sentiments were hurt by Rakhi's comments. Originally a bandit named Ratnakar, Valmiki is now a veneered sage for Hindus as he is believed to have composed Ramayana.

After the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Rakhi in March, a Punjab Police team had gone to arrest her from Mumbai. However, she was 'absconding'.