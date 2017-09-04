Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is the first Sports Minister in the history of India, having a decorated background in the field. There has been a brilliant air of excitement from all corners of the country, post the former Olympic silver medallist's appointment to the all-important portfolio in Indian government.

This leads to one generalised thought. What if Col. Rathore manages to make even one mistake and that doesn't go well with the plethora of Indian sports fans.

After all, sports and politics are two completely different fields. While you need to have the proper technique and plenty of passion to excel in one, in politics, you need to have a completely different mindset - a mindset to cater everyone by delivering what be the need of the hour.

While getting out on a duck or missing the bulls eye in shooting can be perfected with time, even a single duck in the field of politics can come heavy on you.

The fall from the top could turn out to be sensational

As Col. Rathore takes charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday September 4 and also, keeps replying to those numerous sportspersons congratulating him on Twitter, the former sports shooter needs to be very aware about one thing -- the fall from the ladder will be sensational, just as his meteoric rise overnight.

This is possibly the second time in his life that he is receiving such a great cheer. The first one of course, came after his silver medal win at 2004 Olympics in the men's double trap shooting event.

His three-year stint in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, could come as a major blessing, however.

All he said after taking charge at office on Monday

"There is only one VIP and that is the sportsperson and nobody else. There is a requirement of shift in attitude. The environment in the ministry is required to be changed. The attitude should change towards sports and we all are included in it, when we see a player, how we see them, whether he is doing well in games or any other field," Col. Rathore told reporters, quoted via IANS.

"Honour and facilities for the players representing the country (will be on our agenda). Education is not only limited to the school and colleges. Sports in not just for entertainment -- the kind of lessons that sports teaches helps one in learning how to spend their life and that will be our aim to find way for providing youngsters with a platform.

Delhi: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore takes charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports pic.twitter.com/EitXGUAqG0 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

"We want sports to develop, sports personalities at grassroots level to develop. Every state should send their players, and the sports ministry will look after their facilities. My journey as a Sports Minister started right from the reception of the office. I remember how we need to take permission and papers from there to enter the office.

"I know as a player what problems one has to face. I believe the ministry has many good officers who have provided help not only to me but also many other athletes. (Now) The aim is to increase such players, the first citizen of the country is the sportsperson."

Matters that need immediate attention

National Sports Bill - Rathore's predecessor Vijay Goel wanted to enact the newly-drafted National Sports Code by the monsoon session of the parliament this year. So far, none of that saw the light of the day.

With the start of the year, the government brought together the best minds in sports -- from Abhinav Bindra to international hockey chief Narinder Batra and athlete Anju Bobby George to veteran coach Bishweshwar Nandi, to bring out a National Sports Development Code across all disciplines, the gospel for every sports federation in the country to abide by.

Rathore's first and foremost job in the ministry now is to ensure the code becomes a law at the earliest.

Athletes' cries - Athletes have vented their frustration now and again of the bureaucratic mess in the government and the reason they are being made to suffer. Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat recently took to Twitter to vent out the utter mismanagement at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and complained that only the hard work by the athletes amounts to nothing, if the government doesn't step up to support them in the best way.

Even famed Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill vented out his frustration recently on being snubbed by the Arjuna Awards Committee. Gill is an internationally-acclaimed motorsports driver but the sport itself continues to elude attention.

Anti-doping - Another area where Rathore has to put a lot of emphasis on is the war against doping in Indian sports. Even though plenty of cases go unreported, fact is the menace is persisting and it needs a full stop at the moment!