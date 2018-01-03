The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm on Wednesday owing to ruckus created by the MPs over violence and tense situation in Maharashtra. The Triple Talaq Bill is scheduled to be taken up in the house today. It was set to be tabled on Tuesday but was postponed to Wednesday.

More chaos expected

If the Opposition continues to create chaos, the Rajya Sabha may be adjourned for the day and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq, will be delayed yet again.

Reports had claimed that a noisy showdown is likely to take place in the Upper House as the government would be vying hard to pass the controversial bill and the Opposition, on the other hand, will be wanting to refer it to a standing committee or panel to remove the clauses in question.

The Bill may be stalled owing to Congress' objections to a few clauses like the imprisonment of the Muslim husbands for up to three years and maintenance.

Moreover, due to the lack of a majority of the government in the Rajya Sabha, there are chances that the Bill may be impeded or blocked.

According to Business Standard, the Centre described the voting as "historic" and even said that there is no doubt that the Bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha as well.

If the Bill is cleared in the upper house as well, it will be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for signing it into a law.

BJP keep hopes high

Meanwhile, earlier reports had said that the BJP has kept their hopes high on the passing of the Bill.

"I have complete conviction that Congress will support the Bill the same way it did in Lok Sabha, or else the minority women will not spare them," Union Minister Giriraj Singh told ANI on Monday.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also has the same opinion. "I believe all our office-bearers will talk to all parties, and all parties will understand the problem faced by our aggrieved sisters. This bill, I believe, will be passed in the Rajya Sabha," said Tomar.

Economic Times' sources in the government have said that Treasury Benches will try its best to get the Bill discussed and put to vote on Tuesday itself. The BJP has also issued a whip to its MPs in order to ensure maximum strength at the Parliament.