After 1st Rank Raju, Gurunandan and Naresh Kumar have collaborated again for Raju Kannada Medium. It is romantic comedy film in which Avantika Shetty plays the female lead with Ashika Ranganath, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila and Kuri Prathap, Suchendra Prasad and others are in the supporting roles.

One of the main attractions of Raju Kannada Medium is the extended cameo of Kiccha Sudeep. His stylish looks from the film has garnered huge attention for the flick. If Kiccha's presence is not enough, Pratham and Kirik Keerthi, the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss 4 season, will be doing cameos along with rapper Chandan Shetty.

Raju Kannada Medium does not belong to one genre and traverses through three phases of Raju (Gurunandan)'s life. The boy from Malnad in pursuit of his dreams comes to Bengaluru. The struggles and challenges he face in his path and how he deals with it forms the crux of the story.

The story also touches upon the importance about human relationships and it will be narrated with a lot of philosophy without being preachy.

The movie has Kiran Ravindranath's music and Giri Mahesh's editing.

Reviews:

The trailer and the audio of Raju Kannada Medium have also spiked the viewers' interest. With the success of 1st Rank Raju behind Gurunandan and Naresh Kumar, people are obviously curious about this film. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Let their own words speak for the film: