The makers of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) have released some working stills featuring the fun moments of 'Mama' Nagarjuna and 'Kodalu' Samantha on the sets of the film. These photos are going viral on the social media.

It is well known that Samantha, who tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya as per Hindu and Christian traditions, will be next seen with Akkineni Nagarjuna in Raju Gari Gadhi 2, a horror comedy film. The talented actress is seen as a ghost in the movie written and directed by Ohmkar.

The promos of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 featuring Seerat Kapoor as the female lead have generated a lot of curiosity among the film goers. The Ohmkar directorial has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is scheduled to be released around the world on October 13 as a Diwali treat for Akkineni fans.

While Nagarjuna was busy with the wedding of #Chaisam (Naga Chaitanya and Samantha), the makers have already kick-started the promotion of Raju Gari Gadhi 2. As part of its publicity, they have unleashed four working stills of the movie.

In one of the photograph, Samantha is seen showing something on her phone, while Nagarjuna watches it with a lot of excitement. Another photo shows both of them sitting in a library and having a fun chat. Both the pictures have been liked by the netizens who are busy circulating them on Twitter and Facebook.

However, October happens to be the most exciting month in the career of Samantha and Akkineni family. In the first week of this month, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya entered wedlock with the former becoming the latest daughter-in-law of Akkinenis, a leading family in South cinema industry.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 starring Nag and Sam is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017, set to release in October second week. Also, Samantha's next Tamil flick -- Mersal starring superstar Vijay is set to hit the screens in the third week of this month.