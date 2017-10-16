Akkineni Nagarjuna's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) made decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark in three days.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 was premiered in North America on Thursday and it started on a good note with its collection of $80916 at the US box office. The movie was released in a large number of theatres in the Telugu states and other parts of the globe on October 13. The movie received good response everywhere on its opening day.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 collected Rs 8.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 4.91 crore for its global distributors on its opening day. The film became the biggest opener for Nagarjuna, beating the records of his previous big hit Soggade Chinni Nayana.

The Ohmkar-directed horror comedy film was successful in impressing the viewers across the globe and the word of mouth boosted its collection over the weekend. Unlike the trend in the industry, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 witnessed a small amount of drop in its collection on Saturday and Sunday.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 20.71 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has shattered the record of Soggade Chinni Nayana, which was the highest grosser in the opening weekend for Nagarjuna with its global collection of Rs 19.77 crore.

In three days, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is estimated to have earned Rs 15 crore for its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 24 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has recovered 62.50 percent of their investment.

Here are the details of Raju Gari Gadhi 2's day-wise earnings in different areas of the Telugu states. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crores rupees.