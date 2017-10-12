Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) made average earnings in its pre-release business, when compared Akkineni Nagarjuna's previous movies and it has failed to become the highest earner for the actor.

Raju Gari Gadhi is a small budget Telugu movie, which went on to become one of the blockbusters at the box office in 2015. The movie starring Ashwin Babu, Dhanya Balakrishna, Chethan Cheenu, Posani Krishna Murali, Dhanraj, Rajiv Kanakala and Vidyullekha Raman earned a share of Rs 9 crore for its distributors, who reportedly got three times of their investments.

Encouraged by its huge success, director Ohmkar decided to do a sequel to it and roped in Nagarjuna and Samantha to make Raju Gari Gadhi 2 even bigger success at the box office. Its promos have created good hype for the movie and there was huge demand for its theatrical rights of various areas around the world.

Amidst huge promotion and expectations, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is scheduled to be released in the theatres around the world. The latest we hear that the makers have already signed the deals of its distribution rights of all the areas. The movie has reportedly earned Rs 24 crore for its global theatrical rights.

The theatrical rights of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 have fetched bigger price than that of Nagarjuna's blockbuster film Soggade Chinni Nayana. But its pre-release business is much lesser than that of Om Namo Venkatesaya, which bombed at the box office and incurred losses to its distributors.

The experts from the industry opine that Om Namo Venkatesaya was over-priced following the huge success of Soggade Chinni Nayana and it resulted in losses. The makers of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 decided to play it safe by marginally increasing in its prices in comparison to Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Here is a table detailing the theatrical rights prices of Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Soggade Chinni Nayana (SCN) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (ONK). These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with actual figures released by their makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.