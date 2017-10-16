Director Ohmkar's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Samantha, has made an average collection at the US box office and is turning out to be another disaster in the country after Spyder's dismal performance.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which was released in 90 screens on October 13, has managed to collect $80,916 at the US box office in the premiere shows. The movie fared better than Nagarjuna's previous releases Soggade Chinni Nayana and Oopiri that minted $50,523 and $76,804 at the US box office in its premieres. But it could not reach anywhere near Manam, which raked in and $95,473 in the US premieres.

The film goers in the country were apparently not impressed with Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and their displeasure reflected in its collection on the opening day. Instead of showing a jump in its collection, the Ohmkar-directed horror comedy witnessed drop on Friday and its business remained average on the following days too.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has collected approximately $276,202 at the US box office in the first weekend. The day-wise breakup of its collection is $80916 in Thursday premieres, $74,135 on Friday, $82,535 on Saturday and $38,616 on Sunday. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#RajuGariGadhi2 collects $38,616 from 90 locations of USA and total gross is $276,202 "

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Soggade Chinni Nayana, Manam and Oopiri had collected $535,183, $844,271 and $904,366 respectively at the US box office in their opening. When compared to these numbers, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 fared very poor in the country.

The success of Nagarjuna's previous films had created huge demand for overseas theatrical rights of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and a leading distribution house reportedly acquired its rights for Rs 1.60 crore. The movie has returned Rs 65 lakh in its opening weekend, but it is set to incur huge losses to the distributors.