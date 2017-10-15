Akkineni Nagarjuna's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) has remained strong on Saturday and made a decent collection at the box office on the second day.

The Ohmkar directorial which had a fantastic opening on Friday, went on to collect Rs 6.10 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the first day itself.

The movie became the biggest opener for Nagarjuna, beating the records of his previous films Manam (Rs 3.52 crore gross), Oopiri (Rs 4.68 crore gross) and Soggade Chinni Nayana (Rs 5.93 crore gross).

The word-of-mouth worked in the favour of the movie, driving a large number of audience to theatres.

The producers of the horror comedy, seeing the extremely positive response, went on to increase the screen count on Saturday.

Normally, any movie will register a drop of about 50 percent on the second day due to the high ticket price. However, the first-day rush can be attributed to the fans who just cannot miss to catch up their favourite star on the 'first day first show'.

Surprisingly, contrary to this trend, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has witnessed only a slight drop (16 percent) on Saturday meaning the film is liked by all the sections of audience.

The movie is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 5.08 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to Rs 11.18 crore gross in the Telugu states. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 7.35 crore for the distributors who shelled out Rs 20.40 crore for its theatrical rights.

Here are the details of Raju Gari Gadhi 2's day-wise earnings in different areas of the Telugu states. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crores rupees.