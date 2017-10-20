Akkineni Nagarjuna and Samantha's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) has made decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. It has inched closer to the mark of Rs 30 crore gross in 7 days.

Released in a good number of screens, the Ohmkar-directed movie received good opening and remained strong over the weekend. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 collected Rs 21.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie earned Rs 12.20 crore for its distributors in three days.

As is the trend, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 witnessed drop in its collection on Monday and Tuesday. New releases Raja The Great, Mersal, Secret Superstar took a toll on its business on Wednesday and Thursday. This resulted in the movie doing an average collection at the box office on the weekdays.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has collected a total of Rs 28.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. Its global distributors had invested Rs 24 crore on its theatrical rights and the movie has earned them Rs 16.35 crore for them. It has recovered more than 68 per cent of their investments.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is yet to return around Rs 8 crore for the distributors. The movie is clashing with Raja The Great and other non-Telugu movies and it may not be able to recover the investments of the distributors of some areas especially in the international, where the film incurred huge losses.

Here are the details of Raju Gari Gadhi 2's day-wise earnings and its theatrical rights. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crores rupees.