Time and again horror movies, like comedy capers, have proven to be a safe bet for producers and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 shows us again that the genre has its own market. With big names like Samantha and Nagarjuna in the cast for the flick, a good opening was always on the cards.

The early trends from the traders indicate that Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has got a good opening after getting positive reviews from the critics. The movie is said to be having enough content to hold the viewers' attention and entertain them for close to two hours.

Reports say that Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has grossed Rs 6.5 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office on the first day. The distributors' share stand at Rs 3.93 crore.

Going by the trade reports, the distributors' share of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 are as follows – Rs 1.51 crore from Nizam, Rs 51 lakh from Ceded, Rs 41 lakh from Vizag, Rs 36 lakh from Godavari East, Rs 26 from Godavari West, Rs 27 lakh from Krishna, Rs 47 lakh from Guntur and Rs 14 lakh fom Nellore.

The movie has started well at the US box office. "Telugu film #RajuGariGadhi2 starts well in USA... Thu previews $ 80,916 [₹ 52.36 lakhs] from 87 locations... @Rentrak. [sic]" leading trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The occupancy rates in theatres saw a good jump for the evening shows on Friday following positive word-of-mouth. The film is expected to do well on Saturday and Sunday.

The Telugu film is a sequel to hit film Raju Gari Gadhi. The first instalment did not feature any big names, but the second part has Samantha and her father-in-law Nagarjuna in the key roles.

The Ohmkar-directorial is bankrolled by Prasad V Potluri.