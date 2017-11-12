The Rajshahi Kings were poor in the first leg of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, losing both their matches. But they have come back strong, beating Rangpur Riders on Saturday, and the Kings will be eager to carry that form as they face Comilla Victorians at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, November 12.

The Kings will once again depend on their aggressive opener, Lendl Simmons, who is a wonderful T20 batsman. It was his century stand with fellow opener, Mominul Haque, which paved the way for victory against the Riders. If these two openers get going against the Victorians, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim will be a pleased man.

The openers, alongside Rahim, are the key batsmen in this line-up while the likes of James Franklin can also come in handy.

The Victorians will come into this match absolutely fresh, having last played against Chittagong Vikings five days ago, where they emerged victorious. The Victorians, who have lost one and won one, are one of the solid looking teams in the competition, with a good mix of batsmen and bowlers.

It would not be wrong to say that they have some of the best T20 players in world cricket in their team. Jos Buttler, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Arafat Sunny can win matches on their own, which is a scary thing for their opponents, Rajshahi Kings. They are one of the most balanced and experienced unit of BPL 2017.

This team has the ingredients to go all the way in BPL 2017, and anything short of reaching the final might be considered as a disappointment.

However, the Victorians cannot take Kings lightly as the latter will play out of their skin to beat their opponents as it will give them huge confidence for future matches as well.