Amit Masurkar's political satire Newton, which stars Rajkummar Rao, is going to represent India in the Best Foreign Film Language Film category at the Oscars this year.

The movie, which released across the country on Friday, September 22, has already recieved critical acclaim for its brilliant storyline and outstanding performances.

Elated by the news, National Award-winner Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers.

He wrote: "Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. [sic]"

Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has directed Rajkummar Rao in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid, praised Newton and said it is India's best shot at an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards.

If films like ASeparation and Children of Heaven made it to the Oscar nominations so can #Newton. It is our best shot. @ManMundra go for it! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 22, 2017

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan also praised the film for its performance and wrote: "Saw the film 'NEWTON' .. its stark reality was a treat to watch ! An eye opener .. on many aspects .. !! [sic]"

T 2554 - Saw the film 'NEWTON' .. its stark reality was a treat to watch ! An eye opener .. on many aspects .. !! pic.twitter.com/zyeuDUPxiz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 21, 2017

It looks like underdog Rajkummar Rao has added another feather to his cap with Newton.