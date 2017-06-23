Rajkummar Rao, Newton
Rajkummar Rao in Newton poster

Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri, is teaming up with producer Aanand L Rai for his next, Newton. The talented actor will play the titular role in the comedy drama.

Rai, who has blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa to his credit, said in a statement: "As a producer it has been my constant endeavour to reach more and more people with meaningful, thought provoking yet entertaining films that will strike a chord with new age audiences. Newton as a film not only moved me but also had me laughing throughout and I hope audiences enjoy it just as much."

He is co-producing the film with Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films, and the producer of award-winning film Masaan. Mundra said: "We are very happy to join hands with Anand L Rai and have him on board as the presenter of Newton. With his invaluable support, the film will surely reach a much larger Indian audience. We are also looking forward to working together on many more content-driven films which will help us grow more and make an impact nationwide."

Newton was premiered at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival and had received a standing ovation. It had also won the CICAE Award for Best Film in the Forum Section.

Besides Rajkummar, Newton boasts a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav and Anjali Patil. The film is scheduled to release on August 18.