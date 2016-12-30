The makers of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming biopic have come up with a unique way to finalise the title of the movie. Director Rajkumar Hirani is offering a brand new Apple iPhone 7 Plus for the person who suggests the best title for the movie.

Rajkumar Hirani was tossing on various titles for the movie on the life of Sanjay. Now, after discussing with his creative team, he has suggested a competition that is open for all the departments in his office, which includes the actors too. This is certainly an interesting way of including the entire team to help for hunting the title of the film. And it is something which is happening for the first time.

A box has been kept at the office of the makers of the movie, in which participants of the contest from the team can put in their suggestions. The box will be opened in January 2017 following which the title for the biopic will be finalised and the winner will be announced. The person with the best title will get the iPhone as a reward.

Hirani is offering a brand new Apple 256 GB iPhone 7 Plus, costing Rs 92,000, to anybody in his team who comes up with the perfect title for his movie. Everyone is qualified to enter and participate in the competition right from actors to the junior-most assistant director and light-man and the rest of the crew!

While a majority of the film names are either suggested by the producer or the writers, this intriguing idea will definitely help Hirani with numerous suggestions. As of now Sanjay Dutt's biopic has been tentatively titled Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the lead character in the movie.