The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is under scanner after a video emerged on social media on Saturday showing a television screen meant for commercials at Rajiv Chowk Metro station exhibiting pornographic content.

Though the incident took place on April 9, the video went viral on April 15. Many commuters filmed the incident and uploaded it on various social media sites.

The DMRC has formed a committee to probe the matter. Multiple attempts by International Business Times, India, to get in touch with the DMRC for their comments on the matter went unanswered.

While this is the first such report in India of a porn video being played on a platform meant for commercials, in January, a billboard screen in Ningbo Tianlun Square, China, had played porn after an employee, using his laptop to carry out debugging tests on the billboard, accidentally uploaded his personal movie collection.

The company responsible had apologised after some shocked shoppers registered a complaint with police.