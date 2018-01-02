Rajinikanth has launched a website and an app to get in touch with people. The Tamil superstar announced the news on Monday, January 1.

In a video released on Twitter, Rajinikanth has appealed the people to register their names on the website and app. "Let us bring all my registered and unregistered fan club under one umbrella along with the people who want to bring a change in Tamil Nadu politics," he said in the clip while revealing that he has launched rajinimandram.org and an app with the same name.

The website allows people to register their names with their voter ID. It gives latest political updates of Rajinikanth. More features are expected to be added to the website later.

On the website, people are welcomed with a message that it is a tool to exchange information and unit people who desire for a change in the state politics.

How to register on the website and app?

Go: https://rajinimandram.org/

Enter the required details in the columns and click 'register' button.

Upon successful updates, users will be asked to enter a password.

Repeat the same procedures on the app.

The combined official and unofficial fan clubs of Rajinikanth is estimated to be over 75,000. "The last club that was registered was in the early 90s'. After that, a lot of fan clubs came up, many abroad as well, as our Thalaivar gets about 40% of business from abroad," The Hindu quotes VM Sudhakar, president of All India Rajinikanth Fans Association, as saying.

The idea to integrate fan clubs under one umbrella and using app and website to connect with the people is a fresh idea in Tamil Nadu politics. Recently, Kannada actor Upendra had announced a similar idea to get in touch with the people in Karnataka.