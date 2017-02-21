Vidya Balan seems to be ready to take a plunge into Tamil cinema. The Bollywood actress is the front runner to play the female lead in Rajinikanth's next movie, produced by Dhanush and written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

Ajith's Vivegam beats Vijay 61, Rajinikanth's Enthiran 2, Bahubali 2, Dhruva Natchathiram to become most expected film of 2017

As per the buzz, the makers have approached Vidya Balan recently and the talks are almost completed. But the dates are still to be worked out and it will be formally announced once the actress signs the project on the dotted lines.

This is not the first time that Vidya Balan's name is linked to a Rajinikanth film. Earlier, there were a lot of rumours on she being offered to play the female lead in Kabali, which had Radhika Apte in the female lead.

Vidya Balan is currently working in Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan and Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu. However, the names of a few other actresses were doing rounds for Rajinikanth's next film and Trisha Krishnan was also considered for the flick.

On the other hand, Pa Ranjith's film is busy in the pre-production stages and the cast-crew has almost been finalised. The forthcoming movie is an action entertainer and will be set in Mumbai backdrop.

The Tamil film will hit the floors in May. Rajinikanth will join the shooting once he wraps up his work in Shankar's mega-budget film, 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. The makers plan to release Pa Ranjith's flick during Pongal 2018.

The untitled flick marks the second union of Pa Ranjith with Rajinikanth who were earlier part of Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Kabali.