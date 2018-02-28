Ahead of its formal launch on March 1, a 30-second teaser from Rajinikanth's Kaala has been reportedly leaked online. The clip has spread like wildfire on social media and digital platforms like WhatsApp.

Apparently, it is not a complete clip and only a portion of the teaser has been recorded by some miscreant, who is closely associated with the technical team of Kaala, and leaked online.

However, on closer observation, it becomes evident that the said clip is not from the Rajinikanth's movie, but the video from Shivaraj Kumar's Kannada movie Mufti.

The clip has been edited to give an impression that it is from Kaala.

Recently, a 15-second video from Rajinikanth's Kaala was out through the back doors.In the said video, Rajinikanth was engaged in a battle with his enemy. Some reports had claimed it to be the climax of the multilingual movie, written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

Kaala marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali. The film is bankrolled by Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush. Huma Qureshi is the female lead in the movie, which also stars Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde and Sampath Raj in supporting roles.

The film features Santhosh Narayanan's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Murali G's cinematography.

The upcoming movie projects Rajinikanth as the messiah of Tamils in Mumbai slums. It is about a man who stands up against the injustice being meted out to his people.

Although reports were rife that the film was based on late underworld don Haji Mastan Mirza, the makers have denied the rumors and claimed that it is an original film.

The movie will hit the screens on April 27.