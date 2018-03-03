Although it started on a slow note, the teaser of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has picked up the pace and how! For the second consecutive day, the clip has remained on top of the trending videos on YouTube.

In less than 40 hours, the combined hits from three languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi) have crossed over 14 million by the time the story went for publishing. The Tamil version has contributed a humongous share by garnering over 11 million views so far. It has got above 3.64 lakh likes on YouTube and over 21,000 comments.

The Telugu version has claimed the second place in terms of hits by getting 2.1 million hits with 71,000 likes and above 2,200 comments. The Hindi version of Kaala teaser has garnered 1.1 million hits with 35,000 likes over 1,000 comments.

In all, it has got 4.72 lakh likes and above 25,000 comments in total.

The combined hits of the three version of the teaser have now surpassed the record of 'the making video' of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 2.0, which has amassed 10 million hits with 2.6 lakh likes and over 9,500 comments.

The next major challenge for the film is to shatter the teaser record of Mersal, which has amassed 37 million hits from the single Tamil version alone. It has garnered one million likes and close to a lakh comment.

Kaala teaser has the right mix of commercial ingredients namely action, dialogues and Rajinikanth's style and charm. It had taken 10 hours to cross 2-million mark, which was considered to be slow by Rajinikanth's usual standards.

The Pa Ranjith directorial is set in Mumbai and the superstar plays the role of a good-hearted gangster, who stands up for the oppressed ones.

Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and others play key roles in the movie. Kaala will hit the screens on April 27.